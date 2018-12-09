Five takeaways from the Lakers' 111-88 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

The Lakers’ locker room was light Saturday night, both before the game and after it. Players teased each other about various college basketball situations pregame.
Post-game, nearly every interview was interrupted by some goofiness, whether it was Lonzo Ball mocking Kyle Kuzma’s highlighter-colored hat or Kuzma piping up during Josh Hart’s post-game interview to warn Hart about what he was going to tell us all when it was his turn.
And it wasn’t just the young guys.
While Tyson Chandler conducted his post-game interview, he, LeBron James and Lance Stephenson got into their own little roasting battle. It started when James loudly mentioned the Lakers having blown out the Suns twice — then mischievously looking in the direction of Chandler, who played for the Suns in that first meeting.
They’re having fun.
Here are five takeaways from Saturday night’s 111-88 Lakers win:
1. James’ relationship with Kuzma has been parsed a great deal during the past few months, to the point where the two of them might be growing tired of discussing it. But their chemistry was on display again Saturday night. More and more, as Kuzma prioritizes making the right pass when he has it, he’s looking for James as much as James is looking for him.
2. Rookie Svi Mykhailiuk played 23 minutes against the Grizzlies and has played double-digit minutes in each of the Lakers’ last three games. On Saturday he scored 11 points.
“He did a nice job of hitting some shots in the last game and he did it again tonight,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “So he’s earning some more of those rotational minutes right now with his play.”
3. On the season, Kyle Kuzma has been shooting only 31.5% from three-point range. But Saturday night he made half of his eight three-point attempts. In four of the Lakers’ last five games, he’s shot better than his average.
“Just falling,” Kuzma said. “I’m gonna shoot till I get hot, regardless of 0 for 8, 5 for 8, it doesn’t matter to me. I’m gonna keep shooting. It’s falling now, so that’s good.”
4. Walton was asked if this was the Lakers’ best win of the season so far. He indicated it could be. “This is a game we wouldn’t have won earlier here, back-to-back road games, it’s a good team,” Walton said. “We came out and pretty much put our stamp on the game early and we kept it.”
5. Hart started again for Brandon Ingram and made some critical shots at big moments. He scored 16 points, making four of seven three-pointers, most of that in the first half when the Lakers were building their lead.