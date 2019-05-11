Lakers agree to hire Frank Vogel as coach and Jason Kidd as assistant

Frank Vogel agreed to a three-year contract to become the Lakers’ coach and Jason Kidd will be on his staff as an assistant, according to people familiar with the decision.
Vogel previously coached Orlando and Indiana. In six seasons with the Pacers, Vogel went 250-181 with five playoff appearances. In two seasons with the Magic, Vogel went 54-110 and was fired in 2018.
Kidd, who had head coaching stints with Brooklyn and Milwaukee, interviewed for the Lakers’ job in April. While it was considered a favor, according to people with knowledge of the situation, he impressed the Lakers’ front office enough that they wanted him on the staff of whomever they hired.
The Lakers are hoping Kidd’s influence can benefit point guard Lonzo Ball, who will enter his third year. When Ball entered the NBA, many people compared his skill set to Kidd’s. Last season Lakers center Tyson Chandler, a former teammate of Kidd’s, asked him to speak with Ball and the pair had a phone conversation.
In their negotiations with Tyronn Lue, the Lakers asked the former Cleveland coach to hire Kidd as part of his staff. Contrary to reports, Lue was never asked to put Kurt Rambis on his staff, according to a person familiar with their discussions.
Rambis, though, was among the Lakers’ officials who had strong voices in this process. The search was led by general manager Rob Pelinka, though the decision ultimately lay with controlling owner Jeanie Buss. Linda Rambis, Buss’ confidante and the Lakers’ director of special projects, also was a significant part of the decision-making process.
Vogel takes over almost one month after the Lakers parted ways with former coach Luke Walton. The Lakers offered a three-year deal to Lue, but he declined. Lue thought the Lakers would make an offer he was more inclined to consider, but they did not.
The Lakers also strongly considered Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams, but never made an offer. Williams took a job last week as thecoach of Phoenix.