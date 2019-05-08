Lakers will not hire Tyronn Lue as coach

The Lakers are moving on from Tyronn Lue and will continue their search for a coach, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Lue and the Lakers began communicating Friday about their vacant coaching job, about a week and a half after Lue’s second interview with the franchise. Talks stalled Wednesday and the Lakers determined Lue was not a good fit for the organization long term, the person said.
A person close to Lue said his agent told the Lakers on Tuesday that they planned to move on from pursuing the job. Still, negotiations continued into Wednesday.
As the process unfolded, there were numerous issues on which the Lakers and Lue did not agree, people who were not authorized to speak publicly said. One of those issues was the makeup of the coaching staff. According to someone close to Lue, the Lakers offered a three-year deal worth $18 million, but Lue wanted a five-year contract.
Lue and Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams were the two candidates the Lakers interviewed twice in the process, one that has been deliberately slow. The Phoenix Suns on Friday hired Williams, who did not receive an offer from the Lakers.
Lue had long been considered a frontrunner for the job, which was vacated by Luke Walton on April 12, because of his connections to LeBron James and the Lakers. He was the Cavaliers’ coach when the team, led by James, won Cleveland’s first professional sports championship in more than 50 years. He was a reserve point guard for the Lakers during two championship seasons.