Lakers make a bit of history in 128-100 rout of the Hornets

The Lakers made a little bit of history en route to a blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
LeBron James and Lonzo Ball had triple doubles Saturday night, making it the first time since Jan. 22, 1982 that two Lakers had triple doubles in the same game. The pair to do it nearly 37 years ago? Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
The Lakers won 128-100 and led by as many as 36 points. The Hornets, who also played Friday, fell to 14-15 while the Lakers improved to 18-11.
James secured his with an assist to Lance Stephenson in the third quarter. Stephenson made a three after taking a pass from James and then played an air guitar in the direction of Charlotte rookie Miles Bridges, drawing a technical foul.
James finished with 24 points on seven-of-15 shooting and eight of 12 free throws. He added 12 rebounds and 11 assists and did not play in the fourth quarter.
Ball finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in one of his most complete games as an NBA player. He secured the triple double with his 10th rebound, which came when he tipped in a miss by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Ball also notched five steals and played strong defense on Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker, who made only two of 13 shots. Since the fourth quarter Friday, Walker has missed 10 consecutive three-pointers.
The Lakers also got double-digit contributions from Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Caldwell-Pope, Stephenson and rookie Svi Mykhailiuk, to whom Ball’s final two assists went.