Lakers make a bit of history in 128-100 rout of the Hornets

Ball finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in one of his most complete games as an NBA player. He secured the triple double with his 10th rebound, which came when he tipped in a miss by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Ball also notched five steals and played strong defense on Charlotte point guard Kemba Walker, who made only two of 13 shots. Since the fourth quarter Friday, Walker has missed 10 consecutive three-pointers.