JaVale McGee back with team, still won't play, after being hospitalized with respiratory infection

Lakers center JaVale McGee is out for Sunday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies but is back with the team after being hospitalized for a respiratory infection last week, sources familiar with his condition said.
McGee played despite feeling flu-like symptoms in the Lakers’ Dec. 15 game against the Charlotte Hornets. He made nine of 10 shots and scored 18 points, helping the Lakers to their only win of that road trip. But since then McGee has missed the Lakers’ losses to the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets and a win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Three other Lakers felt under the weather last week but still played — LeBron James, Tyson Chandler and Ivica Zubac.
McGee has been crucial to the Lakers’ defensive efforts this season as their main rim protector.
“JaVale is huge for us with that, but without him, our shell defense has to be that much tighter, we have to be moving on a string; a shot goes up, we got to be sandwich rebounding, keeping them off the glass,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “A lot of times we have the luxury of relying on JaVale but without him we got to really be disciplined with our defensive rotation and positioning.”
McGee has been averaging 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this season.