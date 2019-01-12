Donovan Mitchell helps power the Jazz to 113-95 win over the Lakers

As Donovan Mitchell elevated toward the basket with the ball in his right hand, JaVale McGee rose below him but there was little he could do. The basketball hit McGee’s hand as Mitchell powered past him for the dunk.
It was Mitchell’s most jaw-dropping play of the night, but only one part of how he helped his Jazz power past the Lakers on Friday. The Jazz beat the Lakers, 113-95, behind a dominant performance from Mitchell, who scored 33 points, 19 in the first half.
The Lakers (23-20) are now 3-6 without LeBron James and are only a game ahead the Jazz (22-21) for eighth place in the Western Conference.
Rudy Gobert (12 points, 18 rebounds), Joe Ingles (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Derrick Favors (15 points, 13 rebounds) all had important contributions for the Jazz.
The Lakers leading scorer was Michael Beasley, who scored 17 points in 18 minutes as part of the Lakers’ second unit. Beasley hurt his right hand during the fourth quarter and will get X-rays to determine the severity of his injury.
Two nights after scoring 41 points in 29 minutes, making 16 of 24 shots, Kyle Kuzma went cold again. He made only 4 of 18 shots and finished with 11 points.
Brandon Ingram scored 12 points in the first quarter, but then only took two shots in the second half — he played the entire third quarter, but only three minutes of the fourth. Ingram finished with 15 points in 35 minutes.
The Lakers trailed by only six points after one quarter, but then the Jazz built a lead in the second quarter, outscoring the Lakers by 15 points. The Lakers made only five of the 24 shots they took from the field during that quarter while the Jazz made 10 of 25.