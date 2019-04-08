Jemerrio Jones has a big hand in helping Lakers turn back playoff-bound Jazz

With less than five minutes left in the game, Donovan Mitchell thought he had an easy layup ahead of him. But as he reached up to release the ball, Jemerrio Jones was there. He blocked Mitchell’s shot and shouted toward the crowd. Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” played in the arena, as it often does after blocks, the lyric “sit down, be humble” directed at the victim of said block.
In that moment, though, it could also have described the man blocking the shot.
Jones, who spent most of the season with the South Bay Lakers, made the first NBA start of his career on Sunday evening at Staples Center. He played 37 minutes and did what he does best — rebound. Jones had 16 rebounds as well as five points and five assists. To play in the NBA was an opportunity he got long before he thought he would, and there’s not a moment of it he takes for granted.
The Lakers (37-44) beat the Jazz (49-31), 113-109, damaging Utah’s chase for the fourth seed in the Western Conference since the Portland Trail Blazers (51-28) defeated the Denver Nuggets.
For a second straight game, the Lakers, fueled by a group of players who are either on one-year contracts or players who spent much of the season on the Lakers’ developmental team, proved problematic for a Western Conference team fighting for home-court advantage. On Friday, they beat the Clippers, who might now fall to the dreaded eighth seed and have to face the Golden State Warriors in the first round.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, on a one-year deal, led the Lakers with 32 points. Alex Caruso, a two-way player this season, finished with 18 points and 11 assists. JaVale McGee, also on a one-year deal, had 22 points and eight rebounds. Johnathan Williams, another two-way player, contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Jazz were led by Rudy Gobert, who scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell who scored 19 points.
As they have been for weeks, the Lakers were severely shorthanded. They played without LeBron James, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. Reggie Bullock, Tyson Chandler, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson didn’t play.
That meant a starting lineup of Jones, Caruso, Caldwell-Pope, McGee and Mike Muscala.
It’s a group that has played with fight in these last few days of a catastrophic Lakers’ season.
They led by seven after one quarter, punching first. The Jazz recovered in the second quarter to take a five-point lead into halftime, but the Lakers weren’t conceding. The lead fell to three points after three, and in the fourth quarter the Lakers took control.
Caldwell-Pope scored 18 fourth-quarter points, keeping the Jazz at bay as they tried to close the gap.