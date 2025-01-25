Jarred Vanderbilt provides Lakers with much-needed boost in win over Warriors

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt looks to pass during the Lakers’ 118-108 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Vanderbilt made his season debut, playing 12 minutes.

Nearly a week ago, Lakers coach JJ Redick and LeBron James spoke about the margins of the game, the things that help provide cushion and cover for a team when it’s not perfect. Both said, internally, there weren’t great options for the Lakers to extend those margins.

In some ways, only a massive roster reconstruction would fix the problem. James will always be 40. Anthony Davis will always have his issues in transition defense because of the way he crashes toward the hoop. The Lakers will always lose the mathematical battle because of their lower volume of three-point attempts.

But on Saturday, one player showed in his first 12 minutes of the season that he could provide the Lakers with a little more room for error.

Jarred Vanderbilt, out since Feb. 1 because of foot injuries, checked in during the second quarter of the Lakers’ 118-108 win over the Golden State Warriors and immediately made an impact, providing the Lakers with a much-needed boost only his unique skill set can provide.

Vanderbilt’s only bucket came on an offensive rebound, but he had three steals and four rebounds, extending possessions on the offensive end and closing them out on the defensive side.

It was these little things he provided that stood out as the Lakers turned in another 48 minutes of good basketball to win their third-straight game.

Vanderbilt’s contributions proved valuable for a Lakers team that was forced to make Rui Hachimura a late scratch because of a calf injury.

Max Christie and Gabe Vincent, two other players tasked with helping the Lakers with the little things, defended Stephen Curry wonderfully, limiting the Warriors star to 13 points on four-for-17 shooting after he missed all eight of his second-half attempts.

Anthony Davis dominated Golden State’s depleted frontcourt, which was missing Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green, for 36 points and 13 rebounds. LeBron James had 25 and 12 assists and Austin Reaves had 16 points and seven assists.

The Lakers continue their Grammy trip Monday in Charlotte.