Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 113-95 loss to the Utah Jazz

3. Lonzo Ball got into some foul trouble, picking up his second and third fouls quickly in the second quarter, which left him with about four minutes of playing time in the second. When he returned in the third, he helped the Lakers go on a run that cut a 23-point deficit to 76-66. “Our small-ball unit was working,” Ball said. “We were switching everything, getting stops we needed and obviously we got out on the break and we had all those guards out there at the same time and it was working for us. But like I said, we didn’t do enough.”