Comparing Clippers’ and Lakers’ new squads to super teams of the past

Although the Boston Celtics had some super teams, they were primarily built around Bill Russell and some outstanding role players. When Wilt Chamberlain joined forces with Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, L.A. had its first NBA glamour team. Baylor and West had already been to five NBA Finals. This new super trio each averaged 20 or more points per game, combining for more than 70, to help the Lakers set a franchise record with 55 victories. This trio spent three seasons together but injuries derailed Chamberlain and Baylor, who eventually retired during the 1971-72 season, before they could win a ring together. Chamberlain and West led the Lakers to the title after Baylor’s retirement.