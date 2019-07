The NBA’s transition from marketing superstars to super teams

Despite the narrative, this season’s champion was stacked with talent. The upcoming season will likely be the same. The branding of the league has changed over the years, how a team is constructed has changed a bit, but ultimately the recipe to a championship has not. You need talent. A lot of it, including superstars. But the idea of a “super team” has its roots in a savvy marketing shift and is so blatantly steeped in intellectual laziness it should be banned from repeating.