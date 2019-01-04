Lakers' LeBron James will miss at least four more games; Kyle Kuzma is questionable for Friday night

The Lakers announced Friday that Kyle Kuzma is questionable for tonight’s game against the New York Knicks because of a bruised lower back and that LeBron James would miss at least four more games as he recovers from a strained left groin.
Kuzma was at the practice facility Friday for the shootaround, but he only received treatment on his back. He was injured sometime in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“The back is tough,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “You can’t really play through back pain. You get locked up, and you can’t move. He’s been getting treatment, and we’ll see how he’s feeling and how he’s moving around tonight.”
The Lakers said James, who was injured Christmas night against the Golden State Warriors, will be reevaluated in one week.
The Lakers said James will not travel with the team for a two-game trip to Minnesota on Sunday and to Dallas on Monday. The Lakers return home to play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.
“We got to get him healthy,” Walton said. “We talk all year. We need everyone on our team. You don’t want anyone to ever get hurt, but that’s how the NBA season plays out. We’re down in bodies, and it’s going to be a challenge, but our guys should be excited for that. We got to find a way to keep playing a high level and try to finish some of these games out.
“We don’t have LeBron. We don’t have (Rajon) Rondo (finger surgery). We might not have Kuz. We’re playing basketball. We can’t sit here and make excuses for ourselves. We need to figure out a way to compete hard and give ourselves a chance to win ballgames. And I think we’ve actually done a pretty good job of that. We haven’t won them, but as playing hard and competing, our guys have succeeded with that.”
Also, Michael Beasley was back with the team for the first time since his mother, Fatima Smith, died of cancer.
Beasley had missed the last 13 games but could be called into action because the Lakers are so shorthanded.
“If Kuz does not play, then Beasley will be an option,” Walton said.
Walton was asked what kind of shape Beasley is in for playing.
“He told me he’s been running,” Walton said. “But I told him we can find that out real quick if I decide to play him or not. But he had great energy in here today.”