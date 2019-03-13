Lonzo Ball is frustrated but understands why his season with the Lakers is over

Lonzo Ball didn’t resist the Lakers’ decision Saturday to end his season. He figured it was coming, given how long his ankle is taking to heal.
“It’s just the situation I’m in right now,” Ball told The Times before Tuesday’s game, speaking for the first time since being shut down for the season. “So I have no problem with it." Ball said he'd be traveling with the team and would also “be around here, do whatever I can off the court to help.”
The initial injury that sidelined Ball during the third quarter of the Jan. 19 game against the Rockets looked and felt so gruesome at first that he and others worried he had broken his ankle.
He hadn’t. That bit of good news was confirmed before the game ended. But it was plenty bad.
How bad, Ball wouldn’t know for weeks. An MRI the day after his injury revealed Ball had a Grade 3 ankle sprain, which includes a torn ligament. At the time, the Lakers said his injury would be a four-to-six week injury. But what’s extended his absence even more is a bone bruise in his ankle.
“They said the MRI, the first one, I got it so soon that [the bone bruise] didn’t show up,” Ball said. “Second one, it was there.”
Two weeks after the injury, Ball began running on an underwater treadmill. It was at that point that he realized something wasn’t right.
“I sprained my ankle on the outside, but I kept feeling the pain on the inside,” Ball said. “Right when I started running.”
The injury happened at a particularly frustrating time for Ball, who had been playing well in the games leading up to his injury.
“I thought it was up and down,” Ball said of his second season. “Trying to find my stride, if you will, the last five games before I got hurt.”
This is the second year Ball has had his season cut short by injury. He missed 30 games during his rookie year with knee and shoulder injuries. A summer surgery cut into his offseason. The hope is that this year Ball will finally have a full offseason to work on his game.
“I haven’t had it since I’ve been in the league,” Ball said, “so I think it’ll help me a lot.”