Lakers dig out from hole to complete comeback and beat the Mavericks 114-103

By the final few minutes of the fourth quarter, the Lakers could afford to laugh at private jokes and to sit LeBron James, who pretended to playfully karate chop Lonzo Ball’s head, when he left the game to sit beside James on the bench, too.
They had a comfortable lead, something they hadn’t experienced in more than a week and a half, and something they haven’t achieved often this season. They were enjoying it.
The Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks, 114-103, to improve to 13-9. It was their second win in as many nights, and the second of a four-game home stand.
James finished with 28 points, four assists and five rebounds. Dallas forward Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 20 points. Tyson Chandler and Kyle Kuzma each contributed double doubles for the Lakers – Chandler’s first since Oct. 24, when he was playing for the Suns and against the Lakers.
Where Thursday night the Lakers squandered a big first-quarter lead before eventually recovering to win, on Friday the Lakers found themselves in a big early hole.
Dallas took a double-digit lead in the first quarter, behind active early minutes from center DeAndre Jordan. James scored only two points during that period and turned over the ball. He made one of six field goal attempts, two of which were blocked less than a second apart by Dallas rookie Luka Doncic.
James’ entirely reversed his performance in the second quarter, when he scored 10 points and made all five of his shots, adding two assists and two rebounds. As the Lakers worked to undo their early deficit, they outran Dallas. In the second quarter, the Lakers scored 15 fasts break point and the Mavericks scored none.
At halftime, the Lakers trailed by five.
They kept it close in the third quarter.
Then, with his fifth steal of the night, Lonzo Ball completed the Lakers’ comeback with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter.
He poked the ball away from Harrison Barnes and then, moments later, secured a fast-break dunk that gave the Lakers their first lead since the game’s first quarter.
But it wouldn’t be that easy. The Mavericks countered with a 7-0 run that the Lakers chipped away at methodically. During the next 4:33, Kyle Kuzma made three three-pointers and hit two free throws to help the Lakers take back the lead.
After three quarters, the Lakers led the Mavericks 78-75.
All of a sudden, their three-point attempts began to fall. Where the Lakers made only 1 of 11 threes in the first half, they made 8-of-19 in the second half. A three-pointer by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gave the Lakers a 95-86 lead with 7:33 left in the game, that elicited a Dallas timeout.
It was Caldwell-Pope’s first make in five tries and gave the Lakers a comfortable lead they maintained through the end of the game.
James hit a three-pointer with 2:36 left that put the Lakers up 111-93. He left the game immediately after, a win well in hand.