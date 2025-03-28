Kawhi Leonard scores 31 to lead Clippers’ rout of the Nets
NEW YORK — Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points and the Clippers overwhelmed the Brooklyn Nets 132-100 on Friday night for their second straight victory and 10th in 12 games as they fight to hold on to sixth place in the Western Conference.
Leonard made five of six shot from three-point range, 10 of 14 overall from the field and made all six of his free throws. He also had six rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots in less than 27 minutes.
Ivica Zubac scored 21 points on nine-for-nine shooting and had 12 rebounds for Los Angeles. James Harden added 17 points. Zubac passed Swen Nater for sixth place on the Clippers’ career rebounds list.
Los Angeles rebounded from a two-point loss at home to Oklahoma City to sweep the New York teams. The Clippers beat the Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Down 27-26 after one quarter, the Clippers outscored the Nets 42-21 in the second and 37-21 in third to take a 105-69 lead.
Keon Johnson had 13 points for Brooklyn. The Nets have lost six in a row, are 1-9 in the last 10 games and 2-16 in their last 18.
Drew Timme had 11 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes after signing a multiyear contract Friday. The former Gonzaga player is averaging 23.0 points in 29 games this season for Long Island in the NBA G League.
Up next
The Clippers are at Cleveland on Sunday afternoon. The Nets are at Washington on Saturday night.
