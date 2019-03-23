Lakers officially eliminated from playoff contention after 111-106 loss to Nets

“I just keep pushing. I just keep preparing myself mentally, no matter if I’m in the lineup or not,” James said. “Obviously it’s been a tough season for all of us. It’s not what we signed up for. But throughout the year, things happened, suspensions, injuries, things of that nature and us just not being able to play sustainable basketball for 48 minutes. But you don’t even try to wrap your head around it. You keep pushing. You see how you can get better tonight and move on to tomorrow and go from there.