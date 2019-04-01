Lakers win for fourth time in last five games by routing Pelicans

When LeBron James entered the arena to join his teammates on the bench, a crowd of Laker fans wearing his jersey cheered.
They turned their cellphones toward him to capture the memory of seeing him in person.
To see him play, they’ll have to wait.
The Lakers continued their hot streak Sunday with a blowout victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, their second win a row and fourth victory in their last nine games. They led by as many as 30 points before winning 130-102 in their first game since it was announced James would not play again this season.
The Lakers’ point guards led their scoring effort with Rajon Rondo scoring 24 points and Alex Caruso adding 23. Lakers center JaVale McGee contributed 23 points and 16 rebounds. The Lakers had 30 assists on their 48 field goal, with Rondo collecting 12 and Caruso six.
Kyle Kuzma joined the growing list of Lakers out with an injury on Sunday. Kuzma sat out of the game because tendinitis in his left foot.
The Lakers are also without Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (blood clot in right shoulder) and Josh Hart (right knee tendinitis), who are all finished for the season.
The Pelicans sat Anthony Davis, who has played sparingly since requesting a trade a week before the trade deadline.