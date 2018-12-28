Rajon Rondo to have second surgery on his right hand to repair a sprained ring finger

Three games after returning from surgery to repair a broken right hand, Rondo suffered another injury that will need surgery.
Rondo will have an operation to repair a severely sprained right ring finger and could miss several weeks.
The injury occurred at some point during the second half of the Lakers’ 127-101 win Tuesday over the Golden State Warriors. Rondo played 23 minutes in the game and scored 15 points with 10 assists, helping carry the Lakers after LeBron James left the game with a left groin strain.
Lakers coach Luke Walton didn’t know that Rondo suffered the injury until the day after the game.
When the team left for Sacramento, Rondo did not join them, but he did go to the airport to greet them as they left.
“It all depends on how, how he can handle that pain,” Walton said Thursday morning, before Rondo decided to have surgery. “So we’re kind of just taking it day by day right now to see where he wants to go with it, see how bad that hand is hurting. But he could be out for a while or he could be out for a couple days. It all just depends.”
So far this season, Rondo has missed 21 games. He missed Thursday night’s game with the finger injury; 17 games with the broken hand; and in the first month of the season, he missed three games after a suspension for a fight during a game against the Houston Rockets.