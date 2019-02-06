How the stabbing death of his transgender sibling shaped newest Laker Reggie Bullock

While other players would be on the court or in the training room before games, Bullock would sit in front his locker, often asking me questions about my life and my city. The role reversal was a welcome respite from the daily grind of working a beat. I had never covered a player more genuinely interested in the life of a reporter than Bullock. He wanted to know what I was going through before he told me what he was going through, and by the end of the season, I knew more about him than I did about Chris Paul, Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan.