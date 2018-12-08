Brandon Ingram to be re-evaluated next week after MRI confirms sprained ankle

Brandon Ingram’s MRI Thursday evening confirmed a sprained left ankle and Ingram will be reevaluated in one week, the Lakers said Saturday.
That means Ingram will miss at least two more games after Saturday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers play the Miami Heat at home Monday and will start a four-game road trip that begins in Houston Thursday.
The Lakers play the Hornets next Saturday in Charlotte, which is the day the Lakers said Ingram will be reevaluated.
Ingram suffered this ankle sprain Wednesday in the first quarter of the Lakers’ home game against the San Antonio Spurs. He had X-Rays the same day, which returned negative for fractures.
Although he hadn’t missed games with injury this year before his ankle sprain, he did miss four games because of a suspension after the Lakers played the Rockets in the second game of the season. The Lakers are 2-3 without Ingram this season.
The Lakers will also be without Michael Beasley on Saturday night. Beasley has been excused to tend to a family health matter for which he has been excused a few times previously as well.