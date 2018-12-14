Trevor Ariza's departure has taken its toll on the Rockets as Lakers try to pursue him

Ariza has entered the Lakers orbit recently because of his desire to return to the team he played with from 2007-09. The Lakers and Phoenix Suns have discussed a trade for Ariza, but the Lakers have been unwilling to give up any of their young core of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart. The teams have worked to find a third team that could help facilitate a deal, but no trade is imminent.