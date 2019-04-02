Lakers' 'G-league All-Stars' trying to make the most out of the team's lost season

“He wants what these other guys have,” Karl said. “… He wants to be part of the NBA fraternity, not the two-way but taking those steps. He had the G League his first year, he had the two-way with us the past two years. I think he just wants to be a full-time NBA player. The psychological and even the physical and mental toll that goes into being a two-way player is very, very intense. … It’s not for someone who can’t handle it. There’s not too many that can handle it the way he has.”