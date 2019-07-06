Lakers sign Quinn Cook to two-year deal

The Lakers pivoted once again after seeing their big-time free-agent pursuit, Kawhi Leonard, go to the Clippers and have agreed to a deal with free agent Quinn Cook.
Cook and the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $6-million deal on Saturday, according to sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Cook gives the Lakers more firepower off the bench.
In 74 games with the Golden State Warriors last season, he averaged 6.9 points and shot 46.5% from the field, 40.5% from three-point range. He has made 41.8% of his three-pointers over a three-year career.
Cook, a 6-2 guard, won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2018.
He spit his first season with the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans and played the last two seasons with the Warriors.