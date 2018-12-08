Lakers give up 44 points during fourth quarter in 133-120 loss to Spurs

Before the Lakers played the San Antonio Spurs for the second time this week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expressed gratitude that he wouldn’t have to face LeBron James again during the regular season.
The Lakers might be just as happy not to see the Spurs again.
The Spurs beat the Lakers, 133-120, on Friday night at the AT&T Center despite James nearing a triple-double by halftime. The Spurs outscored the Lakers by 23 points, 44-21, in the final quarter. San Antonio went 3-1 in the season series.
The Lakers had a 15-point lead in the first half. They were up by 12 points early in the fourth quarter. But the late-game heroics of Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, combined with untimely fouls and turnovers committed by the Lakers, allowed the Spurs to take control.
James had with 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the first half, but finished with 35 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.
DeRozan neared a triple-double as well, scoring 36 points with nine assists and eight rebounds. He shot 18 free throws, making 14 of them — three fewer attempts than the Lakers had as a team.
He made three quick shots within the span of 64 seconds during the fourth quarter to give the Spurs a 12-point lead with 2:10 left.