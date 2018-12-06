Five takeaways from the Lakers' defeat of the Spurs

Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 121-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at Staples Center:

1) Though Tyson Chandler scored only two points, every one of his minutes were meaningful and made an impact for the Lakers.

Chandler was an amazing plus-27 in the plus-minus category over 28 minutes and five seconds.

His defense was stellar as usual. His screens were bone-jarring as always. His effort was up to his typical standard. Chandler also had nine rebounds and one assist.

The Lakers took notice of his play — again.

“I thought Tyson Chandler and his minutes tonight set a perfect example of who we want to be as a team,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “He was a plus-27, zero shot attempts, nine rebounds, was all over the floor just competing with nothing in mind other than trying to win for his team.”

2) Lonzo Ball played all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter, his play solid and forceful.

Ball made a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter that broke a tie and the Lakers never trailed again. He had a plus-12 rating in the final 12 minutes.

For the game, Ball had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists with a plus-18 rating.

3) Seldom-used rookie Svi Mykhailiuk was thrown into the rotation because Brandon Ingram sprained his left ankle in the first quarter and Josh Hart was in foul trouble.

Mykhailiuk played 11 minutes and 36 seconds, 7:42 in the third after Hart picked up his fourth foul early in the quarter.

Mykhailiuk was just one-for-seven shooting from the field, his only make a three-pointer.

His time as a backup point guard might increase because Ingram and Rajon Rondo (broken right hand) are both out.

4) Walton said one of the goals for his team has been to cut down their turnovers.

The Lakers accomplished that against the Spurs, giving the ball away just 12 times. Center JaVale McGee had four of the turnovers.

5) The Lakers again had problems at the free-throw line. They rank 28th in the league at 70.5% for the season and fell short of that mark Wednesday night.

They shot just 69.7% (23 of 33) from the line in the game and 66.7% (10 of 15) in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James, who led the Lakers with 42 points, was three for six from the line in the fourth quarter and made nine of 13 for the game.

CAPTION We asked Boston Red Sox fans what they thought of controversial Dodgers shortstop, Manny Machado. We asked Boston Red Sox fans what they thought of controversial Dodgers shortstop, Manny Machado. CAPTION We asked Boston Red Sox fans what they thought of controversial Dodgers shortstop, Manny Machado. We asked Boston Red Sox fans what they thought of controversial Dodgers shortstop, Manny Machado. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about what stood out for him after taking part in the longest game in World Series history, and how the team is approaching Game 4. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about what stood out for him after taking part in the longest game in World Series history, and how the team is approaching Game 4. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about his use of analytics and how he handles criticism. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about his use of analytics and how he handles criticism. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw discusses in-game adjustments against the Boston Red Sox and losing the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw discusses in-game adjustments against the Boston Red Sox and losing the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers utlity player Cody Bellinger talks about the emotions of losing a World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers utlity player Cody Bellinger talks about the emotions of losing a World Series.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner