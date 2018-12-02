Lakers blow out the Suns after slow start

In a matinee game at Staples Center, the Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns, 120-96.
Although the Lakers fell down by 17 points in the first quarter, they trailed by 10 after one quarter and then began to dominate the hapless Suns in the second.
The Lakers (14-9) outscored Phoenix (4-19) by 25 points in the second quarter. Just before halftime, the Suns lost star guard Devin Booker to a left hamstring injury.
The blowout win gave the Lakers a chance to rest their starters, who have played three games in four days. LeBron James scored 22 points in 31 minutes and Kyle Kuzma added 23 points in 29 minutes.
Michael Beasley scored a season-high 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.