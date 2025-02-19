Model Winnie Harlow and NBA player Kyle Kuzma get engaged during weekend getaway

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are getting married: The model and Milwaukee Bucks forward are engaged.

Harlow confirmed the engagement Tuesday in an Instagram post that included snippets of Kuzma’s lavish proposal and a glimpse at her 8.5-carat engagement ring.

“to eternity 💍♾️ #shesaidyes,” Harlow, 30, wrote.

Kuzma, 29, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers when they won their 2020 championship, proposed to Harlow on Feb. 13 after chartering a rose-filled private jet for a long-weekend getaway to Turks and Caicos, the couple told Vogue. The NBA star knew since their first trip to the Caribbean island in 2022 that he wanted to pop the question there and began planning the proposal about six months ago.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” contestant thought Kuzma’s elaborate plans for the trip were a sweet way for them to celebrate Valentine’s Day, with a “fleeting” thought that he might also propose. But she didn’t want to get ahead of herself, she told Vogue. That is, until Kuzma started reading her a poem that concluded with him asking “will you be my wife?”

Harlow said she said yes before Kuzma even pulled out the ring — an 8.5-carat oval-cut sparkler surrounded by two baguette stones. Kuzma spent three months designing the piece.

“I never really asked her what type of ring she liked or anything,” he told Vogue. “I just wanted to draw a picture of what I felt resembled her — something that was elegant, but very timeless and simplistic at the same time.”

Kuzma’s proposal was followed by a surprise engagement party that included both Harlow and Kuzma’s families at a beachfront villa, complete with a DJ, dinner on the beach and fireworks.

“We’re over the moon,” Harlow told the magazine.

The couple also shared a joint Instagram post that featured several snapshots from their eventful trip, including close-ups of Harlow’s ring and her reaction to her surprise party.

The Cay Skin founder, who is a spokesperson for the skin condition vitiligo, first connected with Kuzma in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, Kuzma had tried to reach out to her in 2019 but she never got his Instagram DM. But once they got to talking, she said they never wanted to stop and they officially started dating in April 2020, according to People. Harlow then moved from New York to L.A. where Kuzma was playing for the Lakers, and made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020.