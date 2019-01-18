Lakers erase 17-point deficit in overtime victory over Thunder

Down by 17 points in the first quarter, the Lakers seemed poised for a lackluster blowout at the hands of one of the league’s best teams.
But then they fixed it.
The Lakers fought back and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 138-128, notching what is easily their most impressive win without LeBron James.
Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points, making 11 of 20 field goals, and a career high seven three pointers. Brandon Ingram dished out a career high 11 assists. Josh Hart scored 12 points, with 10 rebounds, four of them in overtime. Ivica Zubac scored a career high 26 points, adding 12 rebounds.
Paul George countered, threatening to take over the game like he did when the Lakers lost to the Thunder in Los Angeles. But George’s 27 points, seven rebounds and eight assists weren’t enough. He missed his final four shots.
It was the Lakers’ third overtime game this season and their first win in such games.
The Lakers committed too many turnovers, but made up for it with strong shooting, defensive tenacity and awareness on offense.
It seemed for a moment that the Lakers were going to give away what they’d fought so hard to earn.
Seconds away from the end of regulation, the Lakers bench screamed toward the floor for a non-shooting foul. They were up by three and didn’t want the Thunder to hit a three-pointer to tie the game. Lonzo Ball acquiesced, but when he did the official determined that Thunder guard Russell Westbrook was shooting a three.
Play stopped, and several players rushed over to ask for a review.
“Look at it!” Tyson Chandler implored the officials.
The play was not reviewed and Westbrook made all three free throws, sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, the Lakers held the Thunder to just six points.
A fan in a Lakers jersey whooped in the game’s closing seconds, and assistant coach Brian Shaw grinned back at him.
With 32 seconds left in overtime, Brandon Ingram flew into the paint to dunk the ball, putting an exclamation point on their night.
The buzzer sounded and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope stood at center court, hugging a grinning Josh Hart.
It was a happy moment for a team that had struggled to find those in the past month.