Five takeaways from the Lakers’ 138-128 overtime win against the Oklahoma City Thunder

1. Josh Hart, who had 12 points and had 10 rebounds, reminded you of why he’s so valuable to the Lakers. “I don’t think he missed any 50-50 ball that came by him,” Lonzo Ball said. “And you know we ask him to do a lot at his size, play the four sometimes, but he never complains. He just goes in there and does his job.” Said Walton: “Without him, we don’t even come close to winning that game.” Hart said he has been dealing with back spasms the past few days, which makes the kind of tough game he had even more impressive. “I haven’t been shooting the ball well lately, but I wanted to get every loose ball, every rebound I could just to do my part,” he said.