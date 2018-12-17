Five takeaways from the Lakers' 128-110 loss to the Washington Wizards

4. Not having the players you normally have can lead to some unusual circumstances. “Funky lineups,” as Kyle Kuzma put it. Wall also noticed something he doesn’t often see. “Usually they start trapping but they kind of went back to a box and one and a triangle and two,” Wall said. “Like I haven’t seen that since high school. It was a little different because it got difficult at times, it kind of got congested offensively and took some bad shots, and I had some bad turnovers. They did a great job of mixing it up.”