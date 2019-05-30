Advertisement

LeBron James' sons leaving Crossroads for Sierra Canyon

May 29, 2019 | 5:30 PM
LeBron James and son Bronny watch from the sideline during a game between the Rams and Seattle Seahawks in September 2016. (Kevin Terrell / Associated Press)

LeBron James’ sons, Bronny and Bryce, will be enrolling at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High School, according to a person close to the family. James and his wife, Savannah, felt that Sierra Canyon would offer a better fit for basketball for their sons.

Both sons attended Santa Monica Crossroads this school year, joining their father in the Los Angeles area after he agreed to sign with the Lakers.

Bronny, James’ oldest child, will be entering ninth grade next season.

Sierra Canyon’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams won CIF State Open Division championships last season.
