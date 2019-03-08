Lonzo Ball isn't close to returning, could miss the remainder of the Lakers' season

As the Lakers begin to manage LeBron James’ minutes, they are also faced with the prospect that Lonzo Ball might be done for the season.
Ball is scheduled to visit with doctors Saturday, but Lakers coach Luke Walton said Friday the second-year point guard is not close to returning. Ball has missed seven weeks after suffering a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, which includes a torn ligament. Further complicating Ball’s recovery is a bone bruise on his ankle.
Walton also said the Lakers began managing James’ minutes in Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets in which James played 31. He stressed that James is not on a minutes restriction, but with the Lakers seven games out of a playoff spot, they are thinking about the future.
It’s that thinking that could keep Ball out for the rest of the season. Walton said the priority for Ball is that he has a full, healthy offseason.
Last summer, Ball spent much of the offseason recovering from knee surgery. He played in 52 games last season and 45 this season.