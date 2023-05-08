Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 4 live updates and start time

LeBron James and Lakers reclaim control of series with Game 3 rout of Warriors

It was a slow start for LeBron James, but he kept grinding and grinding, eventually his play building and sending the fans at Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

James was the leader the Lakers needed him to be against the Golden State Warriors, and Anthony Davis and the rest of his teammates followed him.

One moment James was chasing down a loose ball, leaping over courtside fans, flying into the stands. Another moment he was barreling down the court for a layup on the fast break. At other times he was emphatically blocking a shot and scoring on layup by doing a 360-degree spin around two would-be defenders.

