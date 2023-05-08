Live
Lakers

Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game 4 live updates and start time

Lakers star Anthony Davis hangs on the rim after throwing down a dunk against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

LeBron James and the Lakers look to take a commanding lead over the Golden State Warriors with a win in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PDT (TNT).

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 

LeBron James and Lakers reclaim control of series with Game 3 rout of Warriors

By Broderick Turner

It was a slow start for LeBron James, but he kept grinding and grinding, eventually his play building and sending the fans at Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

James was the leader the Lakers needed him to be against the Golden State Warriors, and Anthony Davis and the rest of his teammates followed him.

One moment James was chasing down a loose ball, leaping over courtside fans, flying into the stands. Another moment he was barreling down the court for a layup on the fast break. At other times he was emphatically blocking a shot and scoring on layup by doing a 360-degree spin around two would-be defenders.

Game 4 betting odds and lines for Lakers-Warriors

Here are the latest betting lines and odds for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Lakers and the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

