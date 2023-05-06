Lakers reclaim control of series with Game 3 rout of Warriors

Lakers forward LeBron James leaps into the air along the baseline to wrap a pass around Warriors forward Draymond Green during the third quarter of Game 3 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

It was a slow start for LeBron James, but he kept grinding and grinding, eventually his play building and sending the fans at Crypto.com Arena into a frenzy.

James was the leader the Lakers needed him to be against the Golden State Warriors, and Anthony Davis and the rest of his teammates followed him to deliverance.

One moment James was chasing down a loose ball, leaping over courtside fans, flying into the stands. Another moment he was barreling down the court for a layup on the fast break. At other times he was emphatically blocking a shot and scoring on layup by doing a 360-degree spin around a Warriors defender.

James was all encompassing for the Lakers as they ran over the Warriors 127-97 on Saturday night in Game 3 of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals series the Lakers lead 2-1.

Davis redeemed himself in Game 3. His 25 points on seven-for-10 shooting and 11 of 12 free throws, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots were a much better outcome than his 11 points and seven rebounds in Game 2.

James’ brilliance left him two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double, the 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists enough for the Lakers to regain control of the series.

James didn’t take a shot in the first quarter, his first time not having a field-goal attempt in the opening 12 minutes since Jan. 20, 2020. He didn’t feel he needed to the way D’Angelo Russell was shooting the ball en route to 21 first-half points.

“Obviously you see the way D-Lo started the game. I think he had our first 11 and then AD chipped in I think seven in that quarter, so it allowed me to kind of focus on the glass,” James said. “Also, I had a few assists in that first quarter. Wasn’t how the game was played, but that was just how the game was going. And for me I’m never a force guy. I’ve always been a guy, I let the game come to me and make my imprint when needed.”

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, who scored 21 points, reacts after making a first-half shot during Game 3 on Saturday night. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Still, James was a factor from the start, posting five assists before he took a shot.

His first points arrived with 8:04 left in the second quarter on two free throws. His first made basket arrived with 5:22 left in the half on a layup.

“Him putting in that effort just to do the little things,” coach Darvin Ham said. “You see a guy like that in Year 20. ... Obviously first-ballot Hall of Fame, top-five dead or alive ever to play in the NBA. To see him doing the little things like that, just his screening, him pushing the pace, him finding his teammates, defending, rebounding, it makes it easy to get these other guys to do it.”

James had plenty of help, with six teammates scoring in double figures as the Lakers led by as many as 34 after trailing by seven following the first quarter.

Sports Photos: Lakers cruise past Warriors in Game 3 Pictures: The Lakers and Anthony Davis retake control of the NBA Western Conference semifinal series Saturday by routing the Warriors in Game 3.

The goal before the game was to “just to feed” Davis “the ball relentlessly” and “have him be assertive and aggressive.”

The Lakers went to Davis from the start, throwing him the ball in the post. But as he has done his entire career, Davis didn’t force the action. Instead, he passed out to Russell, who struck first with a three-pointer.

Davis’ first two points were earned from the free-throw line, coming after he was fouled with a blow to the head by Draymond Green, knocking the Lakers center to the court and leaving Davis down holding his head while he recovered.

Davis simply outplayed Green, who had been key to the Warriors evening the series with a similar romp in Game 2. But on Saturday he was never a defensive factor, picking up two fouls in the third quarter, giving him five with 6:54 left in the period and a seat on the Warriors’ bench.

Then there was Russell getting the Lakers started. By playing with more force, the Lakers were able to get to the line more, making 15 of 21 free throws in the first half and 28 of 37 (75.7%) for the game.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis drives on the Warriors’ JaMychal Green during Game 3. Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers also were intent on limiting Golden State’s three-point accuracy, holding the Warriors to 29.5%.

Stephen Curry had 23 points but was just nine for 21 from the field, four for 10 from three-point range. Klay Thompson had 15 points, going five for 14 from the field and three for nine on threes.

“If you have a ton of energy, you’re competitive, you’re competing as a group and individually to a man and as a group, things will usually work themselves out,” Ham said. “I just think our guys were really, really, really awesome tonight in terms of their competitiveness, doing the little things, covering for one another, getting the ball, pushing it with pace, just playing a really physical, downhill, forceful game.”