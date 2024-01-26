Ranking what the Lakers have to trade ahead of the deadline

Austin Reaves has regressed a bit but still is valuable to coach Darvin Ham and the Lakers.

Hey everyone, and welcome to the Los Angeles Times’ weekly Lakers Newsletter, our free, direct-to-reader chance to give you an insight into what I’m thinking at any given time.

And at this time, I’m thinking … about a lot of stuff (Subscribe to the paper here — it’s a buck for six months).

On the Lakers’ front, it’s all about trade season — one of my favorite times of year because of the conversations I get to have with scouts and executives around the league.

Advertisement

Newsletter All things Lakers, all the time. Get all the Lakers news you need in Dan Woike's weekly newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Here’s one of them:

The asset list

Before a Lakers game earlier this month, I asked an NBA executive from a rival team a simple question — but it was the kind of question that really could define how the Lakers handle things at the trade deadline.

Because we’ve spent a lot of time in this space and on latimes.com (SUBSCRIBE) examining the players the Lakers might want, it’s probably more important to gauge how other teams feel about the Lakers and what they have to offer.

So I asked the NBA executive to rank the Lakers’ assets. And then I asked someone else. And someone else. Combining with other conversations I’ve had in the last month, I’ve come up with some kind of consensus.

Here’s the officially unofficial ranking:

INELIGIBLE: Anthony Davis and Jarred Vanderbilt

Because Davis signed a max extension before the season, and Vanderbilt signed his deal after Aug. 8, they’re unable to be traded until next season.

1. 2029 first-round pick

Advertisement

More than anything else the Lakers can offer, this pick, especially if unprotected, could be a franchise-altering selection. The Lakers should know this better than anyone — after all, they drafted Magic Johnson and James Worthy with No. 1 picks they acquired years before.

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

2. LeBron James

James’ $51-million player option for next season is some insurance that this wouldn’t be purely a rental. And it’s easy to imagine a world where a team, close to getting over the hump, would push in some real pieces to get back the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, even if he’s 39. The money that would need to go out combined with his age and ability to walk push him to No. 2. But let’s be real, he’s not getting dealt.

3. Austin Reaves

Reaves, despite some regression from the behind the three-point line and on the defensive end, is still just one of 30 players this season to average at least 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. And of those 30, only 10 have a better true shooting percentage. He’s 25 and on a killer team-friendly contract. The reasons why everyone would want him are why the Lakers aren’t dealing him.

4. Pick swaps

The Lakers, despite having limited options when it comes to first-round picks to trade, could offer the right to swap positions in the 2026, 2028, 2029 or 2030 drafts. Like trading picks, you can protect swaps, and if unprotected, one or two of these could have real value.

5. Max Christie

Christie doesn’t turn 21 until after the trade deadline and has some three-and-D potential. He’s a good athlete and a mature player for his age. He’s a restricted free agent after the season, which pushes his value slightly down, but he’s a player the Lakers have said they expect to keep. They value him — and so do most opposing evaluators.

6. Jalen Hood-Schifino

JHS was a little bit of a polarizing prospect out of Indiana, but the Lakers snatched him up at No. 17 in last year’s draft. He hasn’t played well in very limited minutes with the Lakers, but he’s averaged 18 points and 4.7 assists in limited G-League action. The scouts who like him praise his size and strength, while the detractors worry about his shooting.

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell controls the ball during a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 17. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

7. D’Angelo Russell

Despite a few great weeks of basketball, Russell is still a player with relatively low trade value, making him mostly just a contract number to most teams. And Russell has a player option for next season, which limits his attractiveness. Still, he’s a talented player (and might be more valuable to the Lakers than he would be to anyone else).

8. Rui Hachimura

Hachimura was one of the stars from last year’s playoff run, and in stretches this season, he’s looked like a player who could be a big part of a winning team. But injuries and inconsistency plus two years and $35 million left on his deal have him down on the list.

9. Second-round picks

The extra seconds the Lakers have came via the Clippers, meaning they’re likely headed for the back end of the draft.

10. Gabe Vincent

Vincent’s knee injury and the $22.5 million left on the next two years of his contract mean the Lakers would have to add assets in any trade.

YouTubers

Be sure to watch the Times Lakers Show on YouTube, where Broderick Turner (BT to those who know) and I talk about the latest with the Lakers. Like this newsletter, it’s FREE. A subscription for the real good stuff costs a buck for the next six months.

Song of the Week

“Haunted World” by Real Estate

It didn’t matter that the sun’s been mostly hidden this week (kinda fitting, all things considered), but the latest from Real Estate just sounds like June to me.