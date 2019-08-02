Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers and Clippers reportedly will meet on Christmas Day

Lakers forward LeBron James spins to the basket against Clippers forward Mike Scott in the second quarter on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Aug. 2, 2019
4:43 PM
Considering that both the Lakers and Clippers had big-time acquisitions over the summer, it didn’t come as a surprise that the two teams will meet each other in the marquee Christmas game at Staples Center, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Once the Lakers traded for star forward Anthony Davis and paired him with superstar LeBron James and the Clippers got the biggest free agent in the market in Kawhi Leonard to sign with them and they traded for Paul George to form a dynamic duo, it seemed fitting that the two teams be among those to represent the NBA on Christmas.

The schedule has not been announced yet.

This could be James’ 12th consecutive time playing on Christmas and his 14th over his 17-year career, leaving him two shy of Kobe Bryant, who has played the most in league history at 16.

The Lakers have played 45 times on Christmas, owning a 23-22 record. The Clippers have played 14 times on Christmas, owning a 6-8 mark.

Broderick Turner
