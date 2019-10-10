Lakers fall to Nets in Shanghai under limited media access

Two young men stood in the middle of a darkened sidewalk, dimly lighted by street lights and a blue screen across the street. Each clutched a handful of small Chinese flags in one hand and used the other to offer those flags, one at a time, to the steady stream of fans heading toward Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Most of them accepted, some after confirming they were free. With a heavy police presence, very few wore jerseys on the street, though many changed into them after entering the arena.

In the days, hours and minutes leading up to Thursday’s exhibition game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, the fallout from a tweet by Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong disrupted the NBA’s routine in China. Some wondered whether the game would happen at all, and if it did, whether fans would come.

Tension from the preceding week was not absent from the night — all media availability was canceled at the behest of the Chinese government, and fans who attended Thursday’s game were cautious at first. But upon tipoff, the spectators behaved just like a crowd full of basketball fans, most of whom loved LeBron James.

The Lakers lost to the Nets, 114-111, falling to 1-1 in exhibition games this preseason. The game capped a wild week filled with uncertainty. The Lakers are scheduled to go to Shenzhen on Friday for a Saturday rematch with the Nets.

With 20.9 seconds left, as Nets guard Theo Pinson attempted free throws with the score tied at 111, the crowd booed heartily, egged on by Dwight Howard and James. Former Lakers player David Nwaba, a star with their G League affiliate, scored the Nets’ final points, and a potential game-tying three-pointer by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed at the buzzer.

James and Anthony Davis each played 25 minutes in their second preseason game, with James scoring 20 points and Davis adding 16.

JaVale McGee, Danny Green and Avery Bradley were in the Lakers’ starting lineup for their exhibition opener on Saturday in San Francisco. On Thursday in Shanghai, Howard, Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo joined James and Davis in the starting lineup.

Rondo had 18 points, six assists and five rebounds while Caldwell-Pope added 11 points and Howard finished with five points in 18 minutes. JaVale McGee contributed six points, with 10 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and an assist.

James scored the Lakers’ first five points, and each time he had the ball, the crowd erupted. Even pregame, he looked to put on a show, drawing the first big cheer of the night with a dunk in the layup line. The Lakers star, whose image adorns billboards around town, and whose apparel fills Nike stores in the city, has been quiet this week. No players in China have spoken to reporters all week, and James has kept his social media presence minimal.

Hong Kong, which was a British colony until 1997, is a semi-autonomous region within China. The protesters began demonstrating in June against an extradition bill that would have allowed deportation of suspected criminals to China. That bill has been withdrawn, but the protests have evolved into a movement demanding greater police and government accountability as well as electoral reform so voters can choose their own representatives.

Morey’s since-deleted tweet enraged the Chinese government. Chinese media giant Tencent immediately dropped all coverage of Rockets games. The NBA’s initial statement angered those who opposed the Hong Kong protesters for its lack of apology; and it angered those who supported the Hong Kong protesters and felt that the NBA was choosing finances over its values.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver held a news conference Tuesday in which he more forcefully championed Morey’s right to free speech while also saying he hoped the league could continue its partnership with China. A broadcaster on China’s state television channel, CCTV, said they were “strongly dissatisfied” with Silver’s response and that “any speech that challenges national sovereignty and social stability does not lie within the bounds of free speech.”

Chinese sponsors pulled out of ancillary events and the exhibition game, leading the league to have to remove sponsor logos from the Mercedes-Benz Arena court. Every opportunity for the teams to interact with the media or fans had been canceled by either the NBA or the Chinese government. When the Lakers first arrived in Shanghai, fans at the hotel hid their faces from cameras to avoid recognition.

It seemed to be setting up some dramatic display during the game. But very few fans waved their small Chinese flags once in the arena, and those who did were mostly small children. Several fans wore stickers that said I (heart) China with the heart-shaped Chinese flag. Others had a Chinese flag painted on their cheeks.

Advertisement

That was the extent of the demonstration inside the arena.