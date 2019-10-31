Lakers’ Anthony Davis to play Friday; Kyle Kuzma likely to debut

Anthony Davis was held out of the live portion of the Lakers’ practice Thursday morning because of soreness in his right shoulder, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

The good news? Vogel said Davis should be fine to play Friday against the Dallas Mavericks. And he might be joined by Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma participated fully in Thursday’s practice — his first with the Lakers since being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left ankle while training with Team USA in August. If Kuzma’s ankle reacts well to the practice, he will make his season debut against the Mavericks.

“Just wake up, move around, go to shoot-around,” Kuzma said. “Game time if I feel fine, I don’t feel no aches and pains, then I’ll play.”

Davis was asked Thursday morning about his shoulder, and he insisted that it felt fine. He admitted after Tuesday’s victory over the Memphis Grizzlies that he jammed his shoulder on a dunk attempt during Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Davis had his shoulder treated after the first quarter and at halftime Tuesday, when he had 40 points and 20 rebounds in three quarters. He said he never considered missing the game.

“I think we want, for us, we want him to do what’s best for him,” LeBron James said. “And if he felt like he could go, which he did, we’re all for it. But this is a marathon, and we understand that.”

Rajon Rondo will make the trip with the Lakers, but he won’t play Friday because of an injury described initially by the Lakers as calf soreness. Rondo had an MRI over the weekend after which the Lakers amended his injury description to “minor calf strain.”