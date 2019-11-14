Lakers’ next seven games are against teams with losing records

Over the course of the next two weeks, the Lakers have a schedule that doesn’t strike any fear and presents them with the opportunity to build a strong record.

They will face seven teams — the Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder twice during this span — that have a combined 25-47 record.

They will face four of those teams at Staples Center, where the Lakers have built a 5-1 record. Then again, the Lakers are 4-1 on the road and the teams they face there are a combined 17-28.

After dispatching the now 2-10 Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Staples Center, the Lakers appear to be in good position to improve their record.

“I pay attention to the schedule, just seeing who’s our next opponent,” LeBron James said after scoring 23 points, handing out 12 assists and grabbing six rebounds during the Lakers’ 120-94 victory over the injury-depleted Warriors. “And then I just kind of lock in that opponent and saying we have a great opportunity. No matter who you play, you have the opportunity to be great. And I think the last few nights we accomplished that.”

Next up for the Lakers are the 4-6 Sacramento Kings at home on Friday night.

Then the Lakers have the 4-6 Atlanta Hawks at home Sunday and the 4-7 Thunder at home Tuesday before visiting the Thunder on Nov. 22.

The Lakers will continue on the road to the 4-7 Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 23, the 5-6 San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 25 and finish the trip at the 2-8 New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 27.

The Lakers end the month of November playing the 2-7 Washington Wizards on the 29th at home.

But for Lakers coach Frank Vogel, it’s about the team that comes next.

1 / 8 Lakers forward LeBron James tries to work the ball inside against Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III during the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 8 Lakers center Dwight Howard hangs on the rim after a slam dunk against the Warriors in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 8 Lakers guard Quinn Cook drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 8 Lakers center Dwight Howard throws down a dunk over Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall, left, and guard Alec Burks in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 8 Lakers guard Alex Caruso shoots and scores over Warriors guard Alec Burks in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 8 Lakers forward LeBron James shoots and scores over Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III in the first quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 8 Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma scores on a layup after pulling in a long pass from teammate Lebron James against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 8 Lakers center Dwight Howard defends against Warriors guard Alec Burks during the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

“I really try to have a next-game, one-game-at-a-time type of mindset,” Vogel said. “I know we have a couple of home games before we go on the road. I’m not even sure who we play past [Sacramento]. But we’re just going to have to have a stay-in-the-moment type of mindset. The games are going to keep coming. We’re going to have good opponents, not-so-good opponents. We’re going have games, road games. But the focus and the concentration is going to be on today and the moment and what’s coming next.”

Caldwell-Pope injures ankle

Lakers reserve guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope injured his left ankle in the fourth quarter against the Warriors and was forced to leave the court.

The Lakers said Caldwell-Pope got X-rays that were negative for a fracture, but that he will be reevaluated Thursday on the team’s off day.

Pope was going in for a layup when he came down awkwardly.

He left the game with 4 minutes and 58 seconds remaining.

“I tweaked it,” Caldwell-Pope said. “There is some swelling, but not much. I was going up to tear it down, but I had too much force, I guess.”