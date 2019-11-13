Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

Lakers continue their hot start in dominant win over injury-depleted Warriors

Lakers center Dwight Howard hangs on the rim after a slam dunk against the Warriors in the second quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Quinn Cook drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Ky Bowman during the second quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard throws down a dunk over Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall, left, and guard Alec Burks in the second quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Alex Caruso shoots and scores over Warriors guard Alec Burks in the second quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James shoots and scores over Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III in the first quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma scores on a layup after pulling in a long pass from teammate Lebron James against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward LeBron James tries to work the ball inside against Warriors forward Glenn Robinson III during the first quarter.  (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Nov. 13, 2019
9:44 PM
There was some poetry to what happened Wednesday night at Staples Center.

For years the Warriors had rolled over opponents while setting the standard for unselfish, pass-first basketball. They led the NBA in assists for the past five years, with a roster filled with superstars, anchored by Stephen Curry, who shares credit as willingly as he shares the basketball.

That is not the team the Lakers beat, 120-94, on Wednesday night in their first easy win of the season. In a role reversal, now the Lakers are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, with aspirations for more, and now they are the ones with championship plans.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have the worst record in the Western Conference. They lost one superstar to free agency (Kevin Durant) and two to injuries (Klay Thompson and Curry) and are now 2-10. It is their worst start since the 1999-2000 season, a season the Lakers ended with a championship.

With the win, the Lakers improved to 9-2, which is their best start since the 2010-11 season, when they began the year 13-2.

They led by as many as 27 points, and trailed only once at the start of the game. They got 23 points from LeBron James, 22 points from Kyle Kuzma and 18 points from JaVale McGee. Dwight Howard added 15.

Former Laker D’Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 21 points.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
