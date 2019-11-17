Kobe Bryant stirs up crowd as LeBron James and Lakers dominate Hawks

Kobe Bryant strolled through a tunnel at Staples Center, with his daughter Gianna, on the way to their courtside seats.

The first player he encountered on the court was Dwight Howard, with whom he clashed when they were teammates. The two embraced each other. Moments later, Anthony Davis, who has long considered Bryant a mentor, walked over for a hug and a handshake. After the game started, LeBron James made his way over to Bryant. A cheer burst through the arena as Bryant stood up to greet him.

Then James put on a show for him.

Against a young Atlanta Hawks team playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Lakers dominated with ease, behind another aggressive effort from James. James attacked early and the Lakers were markedly better with him on the court.

The Lakers beat the Hawks 122-101 to improve to 11-2. James scored 33 points with 12 assists and seven rebounds while the Hawks were led by second-year guard Trae Young who scored 31 points.

When the Hawks put a dent in the Lakers’ lead, it was often because James was on the bench. James had a plus-minus rating of 30 for the game.

Highlights from the Lakers’ 122-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Staples Center on Sunday.

Before Lakers Coach Frank Vogel took him out for good, James made sure the game was well in hand.

James made a three-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer and then leaned over to stare in Bryant’s direction as he ran back down the court. On the next possession James hit another three. And on the next play, he threw a no-look lob to Kyle Kuzma who finished the play.

Then he headed to the bench. Vogel has been trying to get James rest during fourth quarters when possible, which James has resisted. In Phoenix last week, James waved off a substitution attempt by Vogel. On Sunday night there was no reason to push his playing time. James left with about three minutes remaining.

Bryant left with about a minute and 20 seconds to go in the game, while the crowd chanted his name.