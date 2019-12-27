Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

LeBron James listed as questionable for Lakers against Trail Blazers

Lakers star LeBron James tries to drive past Orlando’s Wes Iwundu during a game on Dec. 11.
LeBron James tries to drive past Orlando’s Wes Iwundu on Dec. 11.
(John Raoux/Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Dec. 27, 2019
5:09 PM
Share

After practice Friday, LeBron James stood near the free-throw line closest to the Lakers’ offices facing a group of people. Coach Frank Vogel was there, as were assistants Jason Kidd, Lionel Hollins, Miles Simon and Mike Penberthy. General manager Rob Pelinka wandered over at some point.

It didn’t appear to be a serious conversation. There were occasional laughs and a generally casual disposition. Most of his teammates were leaving the court. James had just participated in the no-contact portion of that day’s practice. Later, he stayed after practice to shoot threes, cursing himself when he missed.

Advertisement

The groin contusion that has James listed as questionable for Saturday’s game at Portland didn’t seem to be of grave concern. He was also questionable heading into the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Clippers, but the injury report listed a thoracic muscle strain as his injury. That injury has been removed from the report. James declined to speak to reporters Friday.

Lakers
Elliott: Clippers say win over Lakers is no big deal, but act otherwise
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) celebrates a 111-106 win after Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) missed an inconsequential shot at the buzzer on Dec. 25, 2019.
Lakers
Elliott: Clippers say win over Lakers is no big deal, but act otherwise
The Clippers insisted that beating the Lakers in a frantically hyped nationally televised Christmas Day matchup meant nothing special. Can we believe that?

Anthony Davis, who suffered a right knee injury Sunday, is listed as probable for the game in Portland. Davis played Wednesday against the Clippers and participated fully in Friday’s practice.

“Feels good,” Davis said when asked about his knee Friday. “Feels real good.”

The Lakers have played only one game this season without James — a 24-point loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

“We’ll definitely look at that game,” Vogel said. “That was sort of the next-man-up blueprint we had. We didn’t win that game or play well. So, we’ll definitely look at that and just look at the matchup as well with Portland and make the decisions about what we got to do to win the next one.”

Sports
Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporter Dan Woike
473136_SP_1119_woike_3_RCG.JPG
Sports
Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporter Dan Woike
Receive SMS about the Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the NBA and text back with your questions.

Lakers
Newsletter
Get our weekly Lakers newsletter
Tania Ganguli
Follow Us
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering J.J. Watt’s avocado consumption and other NFL subjects for the Florida Times-Union, Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An Arcadia High School and Northwestern University graduate, she has also covered high school sports, NASCAR, the Orlando Magic and one boat race for the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Orlando Sentinel.   
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement