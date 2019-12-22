With LeBron James injured, Lakers fall to Nuggets for third consecutive loss

Paul Millsap scored 21 points and the Denver Nuggets dominated the second half in defeating the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, 128-104 on Sunday night for their sixth win in a row.

Gary Harris added 19 points, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, Malik Beasley had 16 points and Will Barton III had 14 points and a career-high-tying 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who pulled away to a 23-point lead early in the fourth.

James missed his first game of the season because of a thoracic muscle strain. That left the Lakers without his 25.8 point average.

With James looking on in street clothes, Anthony Davis did his best to make up for it with 32 points and 11 rebounds. He scored 11 points playing all 12 minutes of the first quarter.

Kyle Kuzma was the only other Laker in double figures with 16 points, having returned after missing five games with a sprained left ankle. Western Conference-leading Los Angeles lost its third in a row since winning seven straight.

Millsap was questionable to play because of a left knee contusion, but he consistently scored with Davis and Kuzma in the lineup late in the second quarter. His 3-pointer put the Nuggets up 55-53 at the break.

1 / 12 Lakers guard Rajon Rondo puts up a shot in front of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 12 Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first quarter of the Lakers’ 128-104 loss at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 12 LeBron James, far left, watches from the bench as the Lakers play the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 12 Lakers big men Dwight Howard, left, and JaVale McGee celebrate after a basket by McGee against the Denver Nuggets during the first quarter at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 12 Lakers forward Anthony Davis tries to put up a shot between Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., left, and center Mason Plumlee during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 12 Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma looks to shoot in front of Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 12 Lakers center Dwight Howard fights for position under the basket with Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 12 Nuggets guard Gary Harris drives to the basket in front of Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 128-104 loss at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 12 Lakers forward Anthony Davis fights for a rebound with Nuggets forward Paul Millsap during the fourth quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 12 Lakers forward Anthony Davis challenges a shot by Nuggets forward Will Barton III during the third quarter. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 12 Lakers coach Frank Vogel, center, is upset with an official’s call during the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ 128-104 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 12 Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, battles for a loose ball with Nuggets guard Jamal Murray during the second quarter. (Luis Sinco)

The Lakers successfully challenged a goaltending call against Davis midway through the third that took a basket away from the Nuggets. But Denver responded with a 23-11 run to take a 91-78 lead into the fourth. Seven players scored during the spurt, led by Millsap with seven.

The Nuggets opened the fourth with a 17-7 run with Harris and Beasley doing all the scoring that gave them a 108-85 lead. Beasley had nine points, making two 3-pointers, and Harris had eight.