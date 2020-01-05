Lakers block Pistons’ upset bid after Avery Bradley sustains injury

The Lakers had two guards go down in the second quarter in a game in which LeBron James produced a triple-double, but only Avery Bradley was unable to return after suffering a sprained right ankle during their 106-99 win over the Detroit Pistons Sunday night at Staples Center.

The Lakers said X-rays on Avery’s ankle were negative.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope rolled his left ankle on a drive in the second quarter. He went to the locker room, got the ankle re-taped, and he returned to play in the second half in place of Bradley.

Bradley had stolen the basketball and then turned it over heading toward the Lakers’ basket. As he jumped around, Bradly rolled his ankle and had to be helped to the Lakers’ locker room.

1 / 5 Lakers forward Anthony Davis blocks the shot by Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood during the first quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 5 Lakers guard Danny Green and Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya battle for a loose ball during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 5 Lakers star LeBron James grimaces in pain during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 5 Lakers guard Avery Bradley, top, fouls Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown as center JaVale McGee, right, tries to steal the ball during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 5 Lakers forward LeBron James tries to break up a pass by Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway during the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

The Lakers remained undefeated against teams with records below .500 this season behind James’ 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. The Lakers also tallied 20 blocks -- Anthony Davis finished with eight, JaVale McGee had six and Dwight Howard had five.

Davis also scored 24 points and had 11 rebounds and and Alex Caruso finished with 13 points to help the Lakers win their fifth consecutive game.

One of the biggest highlights of the game came in the first quarter when McGee received a pass from James with the shot clock winding down and drilled a three-pointer to the delight of the crowd and his teammates.

It was McGee’s fourth three-pointer of the season.