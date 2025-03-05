James Harden scores 50 points in Clippers’ victory over Pistons

James Harden goes in for two of his 50 points Wednesday.

They have once again had to endure a slew of injuries at the most inopportune time, at a time when the Clippers are in a tailspin, at a time when wins and losses are paramount. A time when James Harden was needed the most.

Harden was there for his team in a big way, delivering 50 points in helping the Clippers snap a three-game losing streak in their 123-115 win over the Detroit Pistons at the Intuit Dome on Wednesday night.

Harden produced the eighth 50-plus points game in franchise history and the first since Lou Williams on Jan. 1, 2018, at Golden State.

Harden was 14 for 24 from the field, six for 13 from three-point range and 16 for 20 from the free-throw line.

The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard, who was unable to play in the back-to-back game because of right knee management.

They were without leading scorer Norman Powell, who was unable to play because of a right hamstring strain. They were without key role player Derrick Jones Jr., who was unable to play because of a right groin strain, and they were without newcomer Ben Simmons, who was unable to play because of left knee management.

The message from Clippers coach Tyronn Lue to his group was to “stay the course” during these trying times.

“Injuries are part of the game,” Lue said. “We’re not the only team that’s hurt, and we’ve played this way for the majority of the time I’ve been here. So, that’s no excuse.”

The Clippers returned from the All-Star break going 1-6 in their first seven games, one of those losses coming to the Pistons last month.

During that stretch, the Clippers’ defensive rating dropped to 23rd in the NBA at 118.8.

Lue said these are the moments when the Clippers will have to show “what we are made of.”

The Clippers had to show that against a Pistons team that has been playing well lately, entering the game with a 9-1 record in their last 10 games.

Detroit is led by All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who is 11th in the NBA in scoring (25.3 points) and third in assists (9.4), to go along with 6.1 rebounds per game.

Cunningham had 37 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.