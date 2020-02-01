Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Lakers are still trying to make sense of Kobe Bryant’s death

1/20
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Quinn Cook, and LeBron James close their eyes during a tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
2/20
Koby Bryant’s jerseys hang at Staples Center before a game between the Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
3/20
Fans sit next to empty seats held in honor of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
4/20
Members of the Black Mambas girls basketball team sit courtside before a pregame ceremony at Staples Center honoring their teammate Gianna Bryant and their coach Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
5/20
Anthony Davis sheds a tear during the national anthem on a night the Lakers honored the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center following his death in a helicopter crash.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
6/20
LeBron James points to the sky as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comforts Lakers teammate Quinn Cook during a ceremony honoring the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
7/20
LeBron James speaks to the crowd at Staples Center during a ceremony honoring the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
8/20
Usher sings “Amazing Grace” during a tribute to Kobe Bryant and the eight others killed in a helicopter crash before a game between the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
9/20
Lakers teammates (from left) Quin Cook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis stand during a pregame ceremony honoring the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
10/20
Fans outside Staples Center are overcome with emotion while watching a pregame tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
11/20
Joseph Hernandez, right, wipes a tear while watching a pregame tribute to Kobe Bryant with hundreds of fans standing outside Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
12/20
A Kobe Bryant fan carries a rose while standing across the street from the Circa LA Apartments that features a digital memorial to the Lakers star in downtown Los Angeles.   (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
13/20
Cellist Ben Hong performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26 before the start of the Lakers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
14/20
Cellist Ben Hong of the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs a tribute to Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
15/20
Lakers star LeBron James listens to the the national anthem during a pregame ceremony honoring the life of Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
16/20
Boys to Men sing the national anthem before the start of the Lakers’ game against them Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
17/20
Lakers star LeBron James watches the 24 second clock wind down to honor Kobe Bryant during a ceremony at the Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2020.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
18/20
The Lakers hold each other close during a performance by Usher honoring Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
19/20
LeBron James greets Matt Barnes before a Lakers game against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
20/20
LeBron James holds the ball and lets the 24-second shot clock expire as a tribute to Kobe Bryant to begin a game against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Feb. 1, 2020
7 AM
Share

Quinn Cook stood inside a quiet Lakers locker room late Friday with his head down, his voice at times barely above a whisper when answering questions about dealing with the death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

As the questions continued to come his way, Cook patiently talked with ease until he was asked about the black T-shirt he was wearing that had Bryant holding Gianna when she was little.

Cook dropped his head, shook his head and then answered.

“Um, I mean,” the point guard started before pausing a few seconds.

Advertisement

His voice began to crack. Tears slowly ran down his face.

“I don’t know, man,” Cook said. “I wish I didn’t have it on. I wish they were still here.”

Cook and his teammates had spent all week trying to make sense of it all.

After five days of no basketball, including having Tuesday night’s game against the Clippers postponed, the Lakers played a game.

Advertisement

But first, they all stood and watched an emotional and moving ceremony the Lakers had for Bryant and all the other victims of the crash.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis talks about their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and post Kobe Bryant tribute.

The Staples Center court was supposed to be their place of solace now, but the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night was not one of the Lakers’ better moments this season. They lost, 127-119.

“It’s tough man,” shooting guard Danny Green said. “There are just so many things coming into play, so many factors. You try to stay focused, try to stay locked in on the game, not get too emotional, but you want to embrace the moment. You want to just live in it. If you shed tears, you shed tears. That guy deserved every emotion he got out of us tonight because he gave all of that to the game. He gave it all to us as a kid growing up.

“But then you try to stay locked in and focused on Portland, try to play them how we’re going to guard them. You’re also trying to get your body right, your mind right, get your legs back. We hadn’t played in a week. We were sitting for a little while, watching everything on the Jumbotron. Trying to get warm, trying to get back into it, trying to get your body back into it.

Lakers
Plaschke: Lakers mourn and celebrate Kobe Bryant’s life on a night of heartbreak and healing
The Lakers hold each other close during a performance by Usher honoring Kobe Bryant on Jan. 31 at Staples Center.
Lakers
Plaschke: Lakers mourn and celebrate Kobe Bryant’s life on a night of heartbreak and healing
In a pitch-perfect tribute, the Lakers and their fans celebrated the lives of Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in Sunday’s helicopter crash.
More Coverage
Lakers are still trying to make sense of Kobe Bryant’s death
Vanessa Bryant requests for some items left at Staples Center fan memorial for Kobe

“The more important thing is to honor him and celebrate him and realize how important family, togetherness and our brotherhood here is, staying together through the wins and losses. Obviously, you want to win and compete, but things like this make you realize the bigger picture.”

The Lakers were flying back from Philadelphia on Sunday when they heard the news that Bryant had perished.

Advertisement

When they landed, Cook said he went to the team’s practice facility in El Segundo. But when he saw fans on TV down at Staples Center and L.A. Live leaving flowers, candles, basketballs, cards and just paying their respect, Cook decided to go there as well.

“I’m a fan first, so I saw on TV that they were doing it and my brother just took me out there,” Cook said. “He dropped me off. I was a nobody. I just wanted to pay my respects. It was just an instant thing. I was crying all day, and I got out there and the fans let me mourn. Fans always gave me some encouragement. It was rough, but I’m happy I did it. It was something I felt I needed to do.”
Before the Lakers’ game Friday night, Lebron James offers a moving speech on Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in Sunday’s helicopter crash.

Dwight Howard was the only player on the Lakers who played with Bryant.

The two had a contentious relationship during the 2012-13 season.

But once Howard returned this season, he and Bryant made up and were on friendly terms.

So naturally the media waited to talk to Howard after the game Friday night.

But as Howard placed his head in his left hand and gazed at his cellphone, he never looked at the media. He slowly pulled on his pants, got up and walked away and then came back wearing a Bryant No. 8 jersey.

Advertisement

A few seconds later, a Lakers representative said Howard wasn’t talking.

But Kyle Kuzma, who had developed a relationship with Bryant, shared how he felt about not having Bryant to talk to anymore.

“This week I kind of cried a lot, laughed a lot,” Kuzma said. “I probably cried so much I didn’t really have that many more tears. I was just really thinking about what he really stood for and what he meant to the game, and tonight I just tried to be fearless and plain and simple. I just tried to play my heart out.”

LakersSports
Newsletter
All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Broderick Turner
Follow Us
Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement