Vanessa Bryant announces ‘A Celebration of Life’ for Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant posted on her Instagram account Friday that “A Celebration of Life” for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will take place on “2-24-20” at Staples Center at 10 a.m.

She said more details were to come for the memorial service that is taking place for her husband and 13-year-old daughter, who were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

Vanessa Bryant said on Instagram that the date of 2-24 was significant because Gianna wore No. 2 and Kobe wore No. 24 as basketball players, and that the 20 denoting the current year represented the number of years Kobe played for the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant wore No. 24 in the latter part of his career with the Lakers and Gianna wore No. 2 on her youth teams.

The Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. at Staples Center on Feb. 24, but Lee Zeidman, the president of Staples Center, L.A. Live and Microsoft Theater, said getting the court ready for the game won’t be a problem.

“Staples Center has hosted over 220 doubleheaders in its 20-year history,” Zeidman said. “While this is going to be a very emotional day for the Bryant family, the Los Angeles Lakers, the city of Los Angeles, as well as for the men and women who work at Staples Center, we are very confident we will be ready for 6 p.m. doors opening for the Clippers-Memphis game following the ceremony.”

The Lakers play the Boston Celtics on Feb. 23 at 12:30 p.m. at Staples Center and the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 25 at home before they begin a three-game trip.