Victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash: Who they were

Nine people were killed Sunday when a helicopter flying to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in Calabasas.
The victims included Kobe Bryant, who was scheduled to coach a girls’ basketball game that afternoon; parents and players from the club team, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; and the pilot of the helicopter.
So far, seven of the nine victims have been identified and two are still awaiting their families being notified. These are the stories of the seven people whose identities have been confirmed publicly.
Full coverage of the basketball star’s life and legacy is available here.
Gianna Bryant was quick to remind people that her father, who was the son of a professional basketball player, didn’t need a son of his own to continue the family’s basketball legacy.
Bryant had four daughters. Gianna was “something else” on the basketball court, he told The Times last year.
Gianna was “hellbent” on playing for Geno Auriemma, the longtime coach of the famed women’s basketball team at the University of Connecticut — and one day, for the WNBA, Bryant said.
Los Angeles Sparks coach Derek Fisher, who won five titles with Bryant, said the former NBA superstar and Gianna had “similar demeanor and personality.”
Gianna attended Harbor Day School in Newport Beach. A video of Gianna’s basketball highlights that went viral last year showed her using moves she learned from her dad. Another video, shared by her mother, showed Gianna goofing around after a formal event, dribbling and lobbing basketballs while wearing a ruffled skirt and high heels.
Gianna played on the top-tier team at the Mamba Sports Academy, which her father coached. Last year, Bryant took his players, including Gianna, to watch the Sparks play the Las Vegas Aces. They discussed plays and strategies, and met WNBA all-stars A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage.
-- Priscilla Vega
Altobelli and his wife, Keri, were on board the helicopter with their daughter Alyssa, who played on the same club team as Gianna Bryant.
Altobelli was the longest-tenured baseball coach in Orange Coast College history. He guided the Pirates to four California state community college championships and more than 700 victories in his 27 years at the school.
“Alto was one of the best men I’ve ever met,” said Nate Johnson, the team’s associate head coach, addressing family members and friends at the school’s baseball field on Sunday. “If your son played for him, he treated him like a son. If you coached for him, he treated you like a brother. If you worked for him, you were part of his family.”
Johnson said that Altobelli had grown close to Bryant and had flown in Bryant’s helicopter several times.
Altobelli, who lived in Newport Beach, helped hundreds of players earn scholarships to Division I programs over the past three decades. The American Baseball Coaches Assn. named him the national coach of the year in 2019.
A standout outfielder at Newport Harbor High School and Golden West College, Altobelli was a two-year starter at the University of Houston and played one season of minor league baseball in the Florida Marlins’ system.
“I get the credit for a lot of things, but it’s a team effort, and we all pull the rope in the same direction,” Altobelli told the Daily Pilot after his 600th career victory in 2017. “And that’s what this program is all about.”
-- Mike DiGiovanna
Mauser was the top assistant coach of the Mamba girls’ basketball team, and her players included Gianna Bryant and Alyssa Altobelli, said Samantha Doucette, another coach at the Mamba Sports Academy.
She also led clinics for WNBA players at the Mamba Sports Academy.
Mauser’s husband wrote on Facebook that he and his children were devastated by her death.
Until 2018, Mauser worked at Harbor Day School, where she and her husband coached the eighth-grade girls’ basketball team to their first championship, according to the school’s magazine.
Mauser “put her heart and soul” into teaching physical education at the school, where she had worked for 11 years, the magazine said. During her time there, she reformed the physical education curriculum to include yoga and Pilates.
Dave White, the former longtime football coach at Edison High in Huntington Beach, said he coached Mauser on the basketball team. The 1999 Edison graduate went by Christina Patterson back then.
“Great player, better person,” White said. “I am heartbroken.”
-- David Carrillo and Laura J. Nelson
When flight student Darren Kemp heard that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash, his heart sank. He knew that his flight teacher, Ara Zobayan, was Bryant’s private pilot.
“He doesn’t let anyone else fly him around but Ara,” Kemp said.
Kemp recalled Zobayan as a dedicated, caring instructor who wanted to help his students succeed. A video that Kemp filmed in the cockpit showed Zobayan in sunglasses and a mint-green headset, grinning and doing a mock salute at the camera.
When Kemp got divorced, he said, Zobayan helped him through it. When Kemp felt like dropping out, Zobayan encouraged him, telling him: “If you love this, then nothing will stop you.”
“It turns out, he was right,” Kemp said.
-- Emmanuel Morgan