LeBron James calls out Rob Manfred about Astros’ sign-stealing scandal

During his All-Star break, LeBron James jumped into the discussion about the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

“Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F------ irate!” James wrote on Twitter. “I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your players speaking today about how disgusted, mad, hurt, broken, etc etc about this.”

Listen I know I don’t play baseball but I am in Sports and I know if someone cheated me out of winning the title and I found out about it I would be F*^king irate! I mean like uncontrollable about what I would/could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen to your..... — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2020

An investigation by Major League Baseball revealed that throughout 2017 and for part of 2018, Astros video room staffers used a center-field camera to steal signs that were relayed to batters in real time by banging on a trash can at the base of the dugout steps.

Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were suspended without pay by the league for a year and then fired by the Astros. The league stripped the Astros of four high draft picks and fined them $5 million.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran, also part of the scheme while with the Astros, were fired.

Astros players received no discipline and Manfred decided not to strip the team of its World Series title. Manfred’s decisions have been criticized by players around the major leagues.

It led James to join their chorus and ask Manfred to do more.

“Literally the ball(⚾️) is in your court(or should I say field) and you need to fix this for the sake of Sports!” James wrote on Twitter.