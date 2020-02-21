Kobe Bryant is gone; the Mamba lives forever in heart of Los Angeles

Lord, how we have grieved.

We have dropped to our knees on a sidewalk in the middle of the city and scribbled his name.

We have painted murals on desolate walls and placed flowers on rocky hillsides.

We have laid our shoes in front of gyms, lit candles on street corners, and hung his jersey from tiny barred windows and giant swinging cranes.

And we have cried, goodness we have cried, our capital of cool streaked with three weeks of tears, in elegant real estate offices, in sterile grocery store lines, in crowded barber shops, short painful bursts out of nowhere, unashamed, unabashed pain.

Lord, how Los Angeles has grieved the loss of Kobe Bryant, in a way that it has never before collectively grieved.

There have been many tales about Bryant in the wake of his death in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of his 13-year daughter Gianna and seven others. Those tales have been told around the world about a man who touched lives from Paris to the Philippines.

But the most stirring story has been about ourselves, a city showing unprecedented unity during an unmatched period of mourning.

The last three weeks in Los Angeles have essentially been one giant wake, our streets a sprawling funeral parlor, services occurring in every type of neighborhood, fueled by every ethnicity of mourner, with a power and scope that no one could imagine.

As we prepare to say a final goodbye to Kobe and Gianna during a memorial service at Staples Center on Monday, the stunning and sweeping outpouring compels a simple question.

What it is about Kobe Bryant’s loss that has affected so many different people so dramatically?

He never cured a disease. He never brokered peace. He never led troops on a battlefield. He never held a religious title. He was never elected to anything.

Far from the type of icon normally mourned by millions, Kobe Bryant was but a basketball player. He was great, but he wasn’t the greatest. He won five championships, but others have won more. He was an MVP, once.

So why has Los Angeles been swept up in such grief that business people are wearing number 24 jerseys to work, that artists inking Bryant tattoos are booked through August and “Mamba Out” has become a new public prayer?

Maybe it’s because, for better or worse over nearly a quarter of a century, this basketball player was ours. For a generous portion of our lives, Bryant reflected this city’s work ethic, mirrored its toughness, mimicked its drama, matched its glitz. He set an NBA record by playing 20 years for one team in one town — the most popular team — and did so with a narrative arc that was equal parts Hacienda Heights and Hollywood.

He showed up as a brash and distant 17-year-old who would stop at nothing to conquer the world. He left here as a wise and loving 41-year-old father who died while ferrying one of his four daughters to her youth basketball game.

1 / 43 Martin Yan, 35, of Diamond Bar stands beside of a mural depicting Kobe Bryant on Lebanon Street northeast of Staples Center. Fans are flocking to the area and having photos taken with the mural. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 43 The investigation continues Tuesday at the crash site in Calabasas where a helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others crashed, killing all aboard. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 43 The pilot was identified by colleagues as Ara Zobayan, 50, of Huntington Beach. (Bernadette McKeever) 4 / 43 The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter (N72EX) that crashed in Calabasas. (Geraldine Petrovic / Polaris) 5 / 43 A tribute to Kobe Bryant is projected on the Los Angeles Times building. (Los Angeles Times) 6 / 43 A couple pay their respects at a memorial at home plate in honor of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli, who perished with wife Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, in Sunday’s helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot) 7 / 43 Uziel Colon takes a photo of his wife, Maria Home, and daughter Lena with a mural created to honor Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The mural is by Art Gozukuchikyan on the side of VEM Exotic Rentals on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 43 People pay tribute to Kobe Bryant outside the gated community in Newport Coast where his family lives. (Don Leach / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 43 Kinzo Beachem writes on the cement next to a makeshift memorial for former Lakers player Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live plaza in front of Staples Center. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 43 Fans gather outside Staples Center in Los Angeles to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant after news spread that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 43 A Lakers fan sobs at a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers’ practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 43 Emergency responders cover remains at the site of the helicopter crash that killed nine people including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Sunday in Calabasas. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 43 From left, Christopher Pena, 33, and his wife Lizbeth, 30, of Pacoima, mourn with Jose Gutierrez, 33, of La Puente, near the site of the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 43 Nancy Fernandez of Van Nuys lights a candle at a memorial for Kobe Bryant at De Anza Park in Calabasas on Sunday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 43 Fans mourn near Staples Center after learning that Lakers great Kobe Bryant had died. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 43 Mourners huddle at L.A. Live, across from Staples Center, site of the home court of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 43 A woman kneels at the makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 43 A man kisses the ground as Lakers fans gather at a memorial to Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times) 19 / 43 Fans (from left) Alex Fultz, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro gather with others near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 43 Fans gather around a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant at L.A. Live on Sunday evening. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 43 Naima Smith, 37, and Swania Hogue, 48, both of Los Angeles, mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 22 / 43 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 23 / 43 A Lakers fan touches a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo on Sunday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 24 / 43 Mourners gather at the corner of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas near the site of the helicopter crash. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times) 25 / 43 Naima Smith, 37, lays flowers at a makeshift memorial during a vigil for Kobe Bryant in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 26 / 43 Fans stand near a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 27 / 43 Naima Smith, 37, center, and other fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a vigil in Leimert Park on Sunday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 28 / 43 Fans stand near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 29 / 43 A screen at L.A. Live on Sunday displays an image of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 30 / 43 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 31 / 43 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 32 / 43 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 33 / 43 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 34 / 43 Bryant Hirshman is hugged by his father, Craig, and mother, Elena, near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 35 / 43 People gather on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas near the site of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 36 / 43 Amanda Gordon and her husband, Philip, mourn the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant near the site of a helicopter crash Calabasas that claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 37 / 43 Jianing Zhang, right, and his girlfriend Cathy Xiao gather with others near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 38 / 43 Large Kobe Bryant memorial signs are illuminated at L.A. Live as fans Aldo Luna and his son Ethan of Pomona gather with others paying their respects outside Staples Center. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 39 / 43 Lakers fans mourn the death of Kobe Bryant at a makeshift memorial. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) 40 / 43 Fans post sticky notes paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on a mural of the former NBA superstar outside Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue in L.A. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times) 41 / 43 Fans gather at a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center to mourn Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 42 / 43 Fans gather outside Staples Center at a makeshift memorial to Kobe Bryant. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 43 / 43 Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys hang in the rafters at Staples Center during preparations for the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

He swaggered here, stumbled here, fought here, loved here, triumphed here, connected here, ultimately grew up here, and we were witness to it all. Even if we never met him or spoke to him or even saw him in person, we felt like we were part of him. He was always here, always on display, a giant swath of the wallpaper of our lives.

If you’re older, he was the daily drama that dominated your office chatter, the young punk who both entertained and enraged.

If you’re middle-aged, he was your first real celebration of Lakers glory, the awe-inspiring superstar who inspired the Lakers flag on your car and Lakers tickets under your Christmas tree.

If you’re younger, he was your bedroom poster, your first pair of sneakers and quite possibly your first crush.

He represented something for everyone because he was as human as anyone, the most famous frailty-ridden sports star in this city’s history, and together we rode his wave.

He was a fresh kid superstar but a cantankerous ball hog. He was a fearless competitor who quickly won three quick consecutive NBA titles but didn’t have the patience to co-exist with a jolly giant teammate who could have helped him become the greatest winner ever.

He married young and glamorously but cheated on his wife and was arrested on rape charges that were eventually dropped when the alleged victim declined to testify. From there, he emphatically evolved, and began writing a new chapter in which he became a thoughtful and dogged team leader.

He wasn’t afraid to demand a trade when the team wasn’t good enough. He was ripped for his demands, but the Lakers then acquired better players and won two more titles, after which he stood on a media table and screamed with delight.

After that fifth championship, despite his great maturation, he still occasionally acted the fool, and was once fined $100,000 for directing an anti-gay slur at a referee. But he kept showing up, kept competing, year after year, his resilience becoming a phrase — “Mamba Mentality” — that inspired thousands to overcome their own frailties and get to work.

He insisted on carrying the Lakers when his body could barely carry him, and the strain ended his productive career when he suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Yet he came back to score 60 in his final game, and afterward stood in the middle of the Staples Center court and told the Lakers fans he loved them. And my, that glorious night, in a basketball farewell that will resonate through the ages, how they loved him back.

In retirement, his impact didn’t diminish, it only changed. He was still here. Still that wallpaper. Only now, his competitiveness was not only about winning basketball games, but improving the world. He became a champion of women’s empowerment, an anonymous philanthropist, and put his hoops creativity on pages and in film to produce smart and inspiring works pertaining to children. Within two years, his new path led him to win an Oscar for best animated short film called “Dear Basketball,” based on a poem about following your dreams.

From as long as any of us can remember, from his reckless competiveness to his resounding rebirth, Kobe Bryant’s dreams were Los Angeles’ dreams. His rise, fall and triumphant search for redemption comprised a journey that felt like our own.

So when he died so horrifically, it was if a part of us died. We cried not just for him, but for ourselves, for the chunk of our past that was instantly stripped away, for our shared journey that ended far too soon.

In losing him, Los Angeles lost a bit of its soul. And so we grieve, and we remember, and perhaps through this pain we will grow.

Kobe Bryant is gone, but from now on, whenever this city is facing an enormous challenge, his spirit will live. Wherever this city is facing stiff competition, his fire will burn. Whatever challenges we face in our own lives, we can summon the fight we witnessed for some of the most memorable moments of our lives, a fight that lives in us still.

Mamba out. Mamba forever.